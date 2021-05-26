Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'…
This evening in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. E…