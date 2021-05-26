 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert