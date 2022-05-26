Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
