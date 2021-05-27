Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 3:00 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.