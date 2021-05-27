 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 3:00 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert