Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:28 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
