Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until FRI 7:00 PM CDT.