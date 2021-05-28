 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert