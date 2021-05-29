Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.