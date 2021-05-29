Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomo…
This evening in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…