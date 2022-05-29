Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

