Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 8:33 PM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
