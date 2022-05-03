Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.