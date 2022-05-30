 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

