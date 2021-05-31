Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.