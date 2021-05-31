Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ken…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Kenosha …
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha are…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Windy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an…