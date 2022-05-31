Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

