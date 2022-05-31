The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It loo…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.