The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The K…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Kenosha could see period…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.