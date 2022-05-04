 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert