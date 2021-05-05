Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.