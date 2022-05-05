Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
