Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.