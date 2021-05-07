 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

