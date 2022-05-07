Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
