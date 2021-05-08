Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.