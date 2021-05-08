 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

