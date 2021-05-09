 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

