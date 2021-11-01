 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

