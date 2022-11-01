 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

