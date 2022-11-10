Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.