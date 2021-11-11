Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
This evening in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha …
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kenosha folks …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mp…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. E…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…