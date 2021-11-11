Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.