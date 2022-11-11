 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

