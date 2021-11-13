Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.