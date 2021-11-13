Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kenosha folks …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha …
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. E…