Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

