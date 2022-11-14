Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It wil…
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Satur…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.