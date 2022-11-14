 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

