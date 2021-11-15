 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

