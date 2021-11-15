It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
This evening in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kenosha folks …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will …