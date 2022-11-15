 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

