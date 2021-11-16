Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
