Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.