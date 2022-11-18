It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It wil…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Lo…
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will …