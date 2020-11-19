 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until 9AM CST THU. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

