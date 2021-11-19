Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
