Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
