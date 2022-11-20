Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Lo…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Kenosha co…
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.