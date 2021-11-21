Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main content
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 2:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

