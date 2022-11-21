Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.