 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert