Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

