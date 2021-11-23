 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert