Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
