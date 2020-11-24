Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 9AM CST TUE until 6AM CST WED. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.