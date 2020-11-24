Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 9AM CST TUE until 6AM CST WED. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!