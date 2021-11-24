Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
