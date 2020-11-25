 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert