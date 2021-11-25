Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
