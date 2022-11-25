Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
