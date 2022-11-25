 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

