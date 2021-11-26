Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.