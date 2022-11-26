Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.