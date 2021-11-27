 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

