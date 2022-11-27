Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.